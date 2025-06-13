World Refugee Day at Dandenong

Celebration featuring Muzafar Ali, a former refugee, humanitarian, and education advocate, who is cycling 4,000 km to raise funds for refugee and women’s education. Organised by Cisarua Learning and supported by Greater Dandenong Council.

– Friday 20 June, 11.30am-1.30pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

HOME 25 opening

Launch of HOME 25: Invisible Cities – a new roving exhibition, coming to the streets and sites of Dandenong, showcasing works of a selection of refugee, asylum seeker, First Nations and migrant artists.

– Saturday 21 June, 2pm-5.30pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event, bookings required at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/home-25-invisible-cities-opening

Broadway Legends concert

Cranbourne Chorale presents “Broadway Legends” with guest artists Teresa Ingrilli and Stephen Coutts. Afternoon tea included and served after the performance.

– Sunday 22 June 2.30pm at Cranbourne Community Theatre, Brunt Street, Cranbourne. Tickets: cranbournechorale.com.au/events, 0438 358 032 or at the door; $25/$20/under 12 $5.

Free hearing checks

Take a free 15-minute hearing check, offered by the experts at Hearing Australia.

– Monday 23 June, 10am-2pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. No bookings required.

HomeBiz Expo

Designed to empower and connect home-based businesses within Greater Dandenong. Showcase your products or services to a local audience, gain exposure and grow your business network. Organised by Greater Dandenong Council.

– Tuesday 24 June, 10am-12pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale. Free event, registrations essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/greater-dandenong-homebiz-expo

Somerfield Reserve planting

Bring your family along to plant some seedlings at Somerfield Reserve. Traditional Custodians will welcome attendees onto Bunurong Country and share a Smoking Ceremony. Includes free lunch. Bring drinking water, a pair of gloves and a hand towel to wipe your hands with.

– Saturday 28 June, 10am-1pm at Somerfield Reserve, Westwood Boulevard, Keysborough. Free event. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/somerfield-planting-day

Probus Club closure

Public notice: Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club has voted to discontinue from 30 June.

Soccer meet-up

Keen for a kick after school? Come down to the Dandenong City In The Community (CITC) Blue Pitch to improve your skills, make new friends and have fun. Free program from South East Community Links and CITC Melbourne City FC.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays 3.30pm-6pm until 5 July at corner Cadel and George streets, Dandenong

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Online banking for beginners.

Workshop designed to help learners understand how to make online payments and manage your bank accounts through apps and websites.

Mondays 6.30pm-8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term.

Homeschool Enrichment Class

This class is designed to provide additional learning experiences outside of the standard homeschooling curriculum, with a focus on specific subjects and skills.

– Tuesdays 11.30am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5/session.

Citizenship Test Preparation

We will help you to improve your English and understand the questions and answers in the citizenship test.

– Thursdays 6.30pm-8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20/term.

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.