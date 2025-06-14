Celebrating independence and multiculturalism

By Ethan Benedicto

As the flag of the Philippines soared in the cool winter wind, the City of Casey celebrated the local Filipino community following the 127-year celebration of the country’s Independence Day on Thursday, 12 June.

Starting at 10am sharp, the flag of the Philippines was raised at Bunjil Place, as members of the Australian Filipino Community Services (AFCS) attended the event.

They were accompanied by Filipino councillor and Tooradin Ward representative Jennifer Dizon, as well as the City of Casey’s Mayor Stefan Koomen, and Casuarina Ward councillor Kim Ross.

There were well over a hundred residents in attendance, the majority Filipinos, dressed in the traditional garbs of barongs and Filipinianas.

Also in abundance were small Filipino flags, their golden suns and blue and red halves flooding the area with colour.

Community social worker for the AFCS, Jamie Lalwet, opened the event, prompting all attendees to stand and sing the Australian national anthem.

After, he pointed out that this is the first time the flag of the Philippines has been raised at Bunjil Place, marking it as a momentous occasion for the community.

“We gather not just as Filipino Australians, but as proud sons and daughters of a resilient nation,” he said.

“Today marks a special moment for the multicultural tapestry that makes this city so vibrant and strong, and we raise the flag of the Philippines as a symbol of our heritage, our freedom, and the unbreakable spirit of the Filipino people here.”

Corina Dutlow, ceo of the AFCS, spoke towards the end of the event and said that she was “incredibly proud of what the day represented”.

“This is the coming together of culture, heritage and community advocacy, celebrating the Philippine Independence Day alongside World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is more than symbolic.

“It’s a reminder that freedom must go hand in hand with dignity and respect, and at AFCS, we are committed to ensuring people have access to the support and services needed to live safely.

“Today highlights the coming together of different generations, from elders to the youth, from those who once led to those now learning,” she said.

Before Dutlow took the stage, the Filipino flag was raised, with all standing, hands at their hearts, as they sang the Filipino national anthem.

Mayor Koomen took the mantle not long after, remarking on the astounding attendance and recognising the importance of the occasion.

“I think it’s important and fitting to reflect on the world’s longest-standing culture as we also reflect on the cultures that make up our wonderful, diverse community in Casey,” he said.

“It’s so good to see people here carrying the flag as I have here, but also wearing traditional dress. I’m honoured to have been presented with a Barong here, and it’s something I’ll wear for the rest of today in acknowledgement of Independence Day.”

Tooradin ward councillor Jennifer Dizon then spoke, addressing that the Filipino community in the City of Casey is one of the fastest multicultural communities in the city.

“As a council, we are so proud to support multiculturalism, and we know that when we honour and uplift each other’s cultures, we build a stronger and more united community,” she said.

“Philippine Independence Day is a powerful reminder of the importance of freedom, democracy, and the enduring fight for justice.

“Values that resonate not just in the Philippines, but also in this very beautiful country.

“I would like to end off by saying that we should continue to lift each other up, support one another, and take pride in our heritage, because the strength of our community lies in believing that we belong and that we can succeed.”

Once the claps receded, there was a short but special, traditional dance called tinikling, but four young performers.

As they hopped and swayed over the two clacking bamboo sticks, so too did the audience as they cheered.

Towards the end, after Dutlow’s speech, members of the AFCS community in Gippsland and in southeast Melbourne mingled, with traditional Filipino snacks from puto to pandesal being served.