Looking Back

100 years ago

18 June 1925

DANDENONG WEST SCHOOL

Mr Branston reported having written to Mr Brockie in regard to the foundation stone and the flagpole at the school and also written to Mr Groves MLA on the subject. He also stated that it would be advisable for the association to convene a meeting of residents at Dandenong West, in order to make the necessary arrangement in connection with the official opening of the school. Mr Walden intimated that it was the wish of the State School Committee to arrange a picnic for the children on the day of the opening ceremony. He thought that trees should be planted in the school grounds as soon as possible,

50 years ago

19 June 1975

A cold start …

It was a cold, cold morning when a dozen people or so turned up to see the first sod being turned on the site of Berwick’s new hospital. President of the hospital committee N. Stephenson declared it a great day. The 100-year-old weatherboard building which had been part of the hospital for so many years was finally demolished and a 15-bed extension will be added to the existing brick building, making a total of 20 beds. The whole project is estimated to cost $705,000, of which the Victorian Bush Nursing Association will give $529,000 and the Hospital committee must raise $150,000. The public can contribute to the building appeal by way of donation. For example, a single ward can be furnished for $500 and the donor’s name is put on the wall of the ward and on a plaque.

20 years ago

20 June 2005

Kennett talks the blues

As a politician, Jeff Kennett was either loved or hated. Now, he heads up beyondblue – and commands respect from all. As a politician, Mr Kennett was never short of a word or two, and was recognised as one of the most powerful speakers of modern times. You could have heard a pin drop in Dandenong on Wednesday night when the former premier spelt out the frightening reality of depression to more than 100 diners at a special dinner organised by the Rotary Club of Dandenong and held at the Grand International. Mr Kennett said that depression could strike anyone at any stage. “It’s a fact that one-in-six men and one-in-four women will experience depression at some stage in their lives.” He said that people did not get better on their own – they needed help and encouragement to be involved socially, to seek help and make sure they continued with treatment.

5 years ago

16 June 2020

Big build underway at high-tech orchard

Construction is powering ahead on a new community engagement, packing and export distribution centre at Montague Orchard. Covid-19 has not gotten in the way of the Narre Warren North orchard’s plans, with parts of the facility on track to be opened in November 2020. Although the Federal Government has not committed any funding to the project, La Trobe MP Jason Wood, praised the Montague family for having the drive to get the project off the ground. “It’s a huge credit to the Montagues to have a vision and passion and keep going forward,“ he said, adding he was disappointed at the lack of federal funding so far. The facility will incorporate a community engagement space, including mountain bike hire, a pick-your-own orchard, educational hub and cafe . It has been designed with sustainability in mind, with solar panels and recycled water to be utilised in the finished building.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society