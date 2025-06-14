Tiny Art Show returns

Connected Libraries announced the return of the Tiny Art Show in 2025, a free art competition for members aged 16 and over.

“The Tiny Art Show is a great way to spend a few cosy hours during the winter months,” Courtney Rushton, Branch and Adult Program manager, said.

“It’s open to all Connected Libraries members aged 16 and above, and there are great prizes to be won.”

Participants can collect a free mini canvas from any Connected Libraries location — Bunjil Place, Cranbourne, Cranbourne West, Doveton, Endeavour Hills or Hampton Park Library — then take it home and create a masterpiece using any art style or materials they like.

Finished artworks are returned to the library to be displayed and judged.

“The 2024 Tiny Art Show saw over 100 incredible entries, and we’re confident 2025 will be even bigger. There is so much creativity in our community,” Courtney said.

There will be two winners per library, one winner will be decided based on a public voting system, and a Connected Libraries staff member will choose the other.

Entries close Friday 11 July.

For more information, visit: connectedlibraries.org.au/tinyartshow/