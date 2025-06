Dynamic dance, workshops and market stalls festooned Springvale City Hall for a Refugee Week celebration on Sunday 15 June.

The day presented by SisterWorks and the City of Greater Dandenong highlighted the strength of refugee and migrant communities with food, music, art, and storytelling.

It included stalls of international foods as well as handcrafted products by women from migrant, refugee and asylum-seeker backgrounds.

Speakers also shared powerful stories of their resilience.