Looking Back

100 years ago

25 June 1925

GIPPSLAND CO-OPERATIVE BACON CO.

The 14th Annual Meeting of the above company (which operates near Dandenong railway station) was held in the Town Hall at Dandenong last Wednesday. The company started operations in September 1912, and for the first seven months the amount received for killing and curing pigs was nil. The following year the sum of 34 pounds and 7 shillings was received. The amount steadily increased until 1923, when the total was 1935 pounds 14 shillings and 10 pence. Up to April this year (1925) the proceeds were 1390 pounds, 15 shillings. The number of pigs handled in the first year was 6917, and this year to April 31,450 pigs were handled, besides 4049 sheep, 696 cattle, and 2916 cows and calves.

50 years ago

24 June 1975

CLUB LOOKS TO FUTURE

Dandenong Methodist Tennis Club is looking to the future. The Club has applied to Dandenong Council to administer tennis courts that council intends to build on Greaves Reserve, so the club will not be “stranded” if the church decides to develop its valuable Scott St, Thomas St, Robinson St site. Methodist Tennis Club has a membership of 120, with eight senior and five junior teams. The club has applied to the Victorian Railways to lease land but is seeking cooperation of the council regarding the Greaves Reserve proposed courts. The club says it will reconstitute under the name Dandenong Tennis Club with an open membership, restricted only by numbers.

20 years ago

27 June 2005

‘Hawk’ set for innings as chief

Hallam stalwart and Dandenong District Cricket Association life member Michael Hawking is the Association’s new President. A former Hallam premiership player, Hawking was elected at annual meeting last week and replaces Peter Barnes, who stood down after a decade at the helm. The man known as the “hawk” said he would continue to provide the competition with the stability that has made it one of the best in metropolitan Melbourne. “This is a new challenge for me.” Hawking said one of the main issues for his committee was the survival of the Dandenong based clubs. “Dandenong clubs are struggling for junior numbers and the population explosion has shifted to Casey. Every club is important to the DDCA, but some would be concerned about their survival.”

5 years ago

23 June 2020

‘Violent’ language unacceptable: MP

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams has spoken out against her recently-sacked Cabinet colleague, Adem Somyurek’s, “violent, misogynistic language” against her. In a statement, Ms Williams, the Minister for Women, the Prevention of Family Violence and for Aboriginal Affairs – said such language was “unacceptable” and “when it does occur, it must be called out” whether at home, work, the street or Parliament. “Words matter.” Nine Network has accused Mr Somyurek of extensive branch-stacking, including the use of Parliamentary staff and paying for false memberships. Mr Somyurek apologised “unequivocally” for his “inappropriate” language during an allegedly tapped phone call about Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams. In the reported call, he allegedly said of Ms Williams that he’ll “get that f***ing bitch out.” The Premier, Mr Andrews, announced Mr Somyurek was sacked from cabinet, and was no longer regarded as part of his ‘Government’s team’. “Mr Somyurek was not offered an opportunity to resign. He’s not worthy of that opportunity, he was sacked.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society