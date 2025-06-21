Resilience- the super power that keeps us going when everything else fails

by Imran Furkan, Muslim member of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network executive committee

Life has a way of throwing challenges our way, often when we least expect them.

At times, it feels as though the weight of the world is on our shoulders, and it is easy to lose hope.

But in these moments, it is important to remember one thing: resilience is not about being invincible, it is about being able to rise again every time we fall.

Resilience is the quiet strength within us that allows us to face adversity, learn from it, and keep moving forward.

It is the ability to bend without breaking.

Think of a tree in a storm: it may sway, its branches may bend, but it does not snap.

It stays grounded, enduring through the harsh winds, knowing that the storm will eventually pass.

In our own lives, resilience works the same way.

We may feel knocked down by the trials we face, whether it is personal loss, failure, illness, or hardship.

But each setback, no matter how difficult, is not the end of the story.

It is an opportunity to grow, to learn, and to become stronger than we were before.

Just as muscles are built through resistance, our hearts and minds are strengthened through the challenges we overcome.

Remember that resilience is also about grace—it is about allowing yourself to feel, to heal, and to be patient with the process.

Healing does not happen overnight, but every small step forward matters.

Every day you get up, even when it feels impossible, is a victory.

Every moment you choose hope over despair, you build resilience.

So, in the face of difficulty, know that you are not alone.

You are capable of more than you realize.

The road may be long, but the strength to continue is already within you.

Keep going. Keep believing. Your resilience will guide you through.

And on the other side of this, you will emerge not only stronger, but more whole. Keep pushing forward—you have got this.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au