Proactive peace-building in a multicultural Australia

by Dr Pannasobhana Thero, Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network executive committee member

In an increasingly interconnected world, conflicts abroad can resonate through our own communities—sometimes in unexpected and concerning ways.

While such issues may initially seem distant, there is a growing tendency for global tensions to be mirrored in Australia as well, too often stressing the peace and harmony of our multicultural country.

Too often, societies are blind to or ignore such influences until the tensions begin to express themselves more overtly.

By then, the moment for proactive, constructive engagement may have passed.

If this reactive pattern continues—where foreign cultural, political, or religious fault lines are replicated at the local level—we risk compromising the very foundation values of mutual respect, peace, and inclusivity that define our national identity.

To safeguard these values, there must be a shift in direction.

Rather than responding to conflict only once it has erupted, community and religious leaders will ideally be one step ahead.

This involves building resilience in communities, fostering inclusive and respectful narratives, and making explicit expectations for harmony irrespective of international events.

Not only does such an approach underpin social cohesion, but it also prepares communities to navigate challenge with solidarity and wisdom.

With this in perspective, let it be time for logical, forward-thinking discourse.

By nipping tensions in the bud, we do justice to our common aspiration for a harmonious, inclusive Australia—where diversity is not merely tolerated but celebrated.

