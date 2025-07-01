The trip of a lifetime awaits

One lucky reader has the chance to win the ultimate travel experience – an 8-day Viking “Rhine Getaway” river cruise for two, including return flights, valued at $16,190 per couple.

Departing Basel, Switzerland on 22 November 2026, the journey winds along the romantic Rhine River through France, Germany and the Netherlands, revealing centuries of culture, history, and breathtaking scenery. From charming villages to grand cathedrals, the trip includes six guided tours and visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, providing unforgettable insights into European heritage.

Travellers will enjoy a Category F Stateroom, complete with elegant furnishings and river views. All onboard meals are included, with beer and wine served with lunch and dinner, and guests can enjoy Viking’s renowned Culture Curriculum – a rich program of onboard lectures, tastings and performances.

With Wi-Fi, port charges and gratuities all taken care of, this truly is a seamless, luxury experience.

Entries close noon, Thursday 14 August 2025, so don’t miss your chance to set sail on this once-in-a-lifetime journey.

Look for the full page competition advert in this edition for all the details, or visit: https://starnewsgroup.secondstreetapp.com/Win-a-European-river-voyage-with-Viking/