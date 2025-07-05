Hope for the future

by Roz Blades OAM, Jewish faith and member of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

When we think of the word ‘hope’ what springs in to your mind?

Do you hope that your child or grandchild passes their driving test?

Do you hope that a relative’s health will improve?

Or do you hope to get a disabled spot at the local shopping centre?

Hope that your train is on time so you don’t miss a job interview?

All hope is important because the word ‘hope’ on its own is a positive word

Jewish hope is a fundamental concept in Judaism, signifying not just optimism, but a steadfast belief in a better future and the capacity to work towards it even in the face of adversity.

A belief, if you will, that individuals and collectives working together have a role in bringing about that change.

There is the story of Noah’s Ark where the dove symbolizes hope for a new beginning.

Hope is a driving force.

Motivating us all to overcome difficulties and believing in the possibility of a better world.

So whatever your hope is, we hope it is realized because it is important.

It is your feeling of expectation and desire for a particular thing to happen.

We need to work together as a community, as differing faiths, respecting different options and views.

In this way, the collective desire of hope for all of us will be met.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit – interfaithnetwork.org.au/