Looking Back

100 years ago

2 July 1925

A NEW RAILWAY STATION

Mulgrave Shire Council President Cr. Jordan stated that officers of the railways were prepared to recommend that a railway station be provided between Clayton and Oakleigh, if residents subscribed 1,000 pounds. Cr. Pullyen knew of two residents prepared to give 500 pounds each. Cr. Hourigan was confident that when the 1,000 pounds was forthcoming, the station would be commenced. It is anticipated that the station will be erected in 12 months’ time. When erected it is anticipated the shire abattoirs will probably be abolished or removed. Today we know that station as Huntingdale.

To the Editor

Sir – We wish to express our sincere thanks to the many friends who rendered valuable assistance to the company on Sunday night, especially to the members of the Dandenong Fire Brigade who did such splendid work in their effort to extinguish the fire. Amongst the many who came to our aid it is difficult to mention names, and we wish all to accept this expression of our appreciation

Yours faithfully

WH NANCARROW Manager

50 years ago

7 July 1975

YOURS FOR $31,950

A well established home in a quiet court close to the new Yarraman Railway Station comprising 3 bedrooms, large separate lounge. The kitchen would please most housewives with plenty of built-in cupboards and hot plates plus a wall oven. The bathroom is finished in pleasant pastel shades plus a host of extras including new carpets with thick rubber underlay, tasteful curtains, drapes and light fittings. The vendor has also spent hundreds of dollars on concrete and has added a double garage. As a quick sale is required, any genuine offer will be considered.

20 years ago

4 July 2005

HE SHOOTS, HE SCORES

Andrew Bogut’s size 19 feet filled the biggest shoes in world basketball after he became the No.1 draft pick in the American National Basketball Association. Bogut, of Endeavour Hills and former Dandenong Rangers junior player, was picked by Milwaukee Bucks and became only the second non-American to be selected as the No.1 draft pick. The 20 year old is expected to secure a 3 year contract of US$11 million plus lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like Nike. Bogut said his selection was “…surreal. It’s just a dream come true”.

5 years ago

7 July 2020

HISTORIC GARDEN ACQUIRED

With a $2.625 million splash of cash, Greater Dandenong Council has intervened to save 4830 square metres of canopied parkland. The council beat a flurry of bids from developers at a public auction at 86-88 Clow Street Dandenong on Wednesday 1 July. Mayor Jim Memeti and Cr Peter Brown, were thrilled that the land will be preserved n public hands. “We will never see anything like that (on offer) again in the centre of Dandenong,” Cr Memeti said. Cr Brown said the council may have an eye to restoring the circa-1911 house and garden for the public’s enjoyment.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society