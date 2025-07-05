Writers awarded

The 2025 Fresh Words Young Writers Awards Ceremony was held at Bunjil Place on Thursday, 19 June, hosted by the Casey Youth Action Committee, where more than 80 people attended.

Led by the committee’s members, Methuki Bogahapitiya and Thiseni Senanayake, the attendees included 18 talented young writers with their families, friends and teachers.

For the creative writing category from Grades 5 to 6, the first-place award went to Aarav T-Shynesh from Topirum Primary School, with their piece ‘Tears Were Born’.

The merit award went to Theruni Yasaara Korale from Thomas Mitchell P.S. for their piece ‘Going Back’.

The encouragement award was given to Ethan Manngin from Kilberry Valley Primary School for their piece called ‘The Time Travelling Opal Hunter’.

The second batch, from Years 7 to 9, Thenuka Senanayake from Berwick Secondary College, took first place for their piece called ‘Whispers in the Dark’.

The merit award was given to Jessica Nguyen from Kambrya College for ‘Tag No. 1235’.

As for the encouragement award, it was given to Almira Hafiz from Clyde Secondary College for their piece called ‘The House on Cinders Road’.

Casuarina Ward councillor, Kim Ross, was also present during the event, speaking to the young crowd and their families, alongside guest speaker and award-winning writer and literary agent, Danielle Binks.

The guests were also treated to a performance by Zsofia Cabacis, a young singer who also won the encouragement award in poetry and lyrics for Years 7 to 9, with her piece ‘Warrior Reborn’.

Creative Writing’s Year 10 to 12 batch saw Ryan Crossley from Beaconhills College win first place with their piece ‘Watson’s Apology’.

Winning the merit award was Amna Bilal from Nossal High School, with their piece titled ‘Check, mate’.

The encouragement award was given to Sinesha Kodikara from Kambrya College with their piece called ‘When I Grow Up’.

Going into the poetry and lyrics category, in Grade 5 to 6, first place was won by Aseni Gnanadasa from St Margaret’s Berwick Grammar, with their piece called ‘Searching for Peace’.

The merit award was given to Minahil Zaidi from Kambrya College with a piece called ‘Becoming’.

In Years 10 to 12, Bobby Bhatia from Nossal High School took first place with their piece called ‘841’.

Following after is Sinesha Kodikara, from Kambrya College, who was given the merit award for ‘Bruises and Belief’.

Finally, the encouragement award was given to Thiseni Senanayake from Nossal High School for ‘Mortal Hope’.

The 2025 competition was open to students from Grade 5 to Year 12, with more than 160 entries this year alone.