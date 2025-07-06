Join Connected Libraries in July for a chance to win $200

Connected Libraries is calling all kids and teens to join in July for a chance to win a $200 voucher of their choice, plus receive a free library bag just for signing up.

From Tuesday 1 July to Thursday 31 July, anyone aged 0–17 who becomes a new library member will be automatically entered into the prize draw.

It’s free to join, and you can sign up online at connectedlibraries.org.au/join or by visiting any Connected Libraries location.

“This is a fun way to welcome new young readers into our library community,” said Beth Luppino, chief executive officer of Connected Libraries.

“We know how powerful it can be when a child or teen discovers the joy of reading and learning through the library, so we’re making it easy and exciting to get started.”

The winner will be chosen at random and announced on Monday 4 August.

In the meantime, all new members can start borrowing books, exploring digital collections, and joining in on fantastic school holiday programs.

“We’re proud to offer free membership and a welcoming space for kids and teens across Casey,” Ms Luppino said.

“Join in July is all about opening doors—to stories, creativity, learning, and connection.”

To find out more and view full terms and conditions, visit: connectedlibraries.org.au/competitions