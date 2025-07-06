Pakenham and Berwick Shows up for top awards

By Corey Everitt

The South East is well represented in this year’s Victorian Agricultural Show Awards with the Pakenham Show nominated in three categories.

The Berwick Show is a finalist in the People’s Choice Awards for best show, shoulder to shoulder with heavy hitters such as the Bendigo Show.

It’s also up for Best Marketing Campaign in the Large Section category for their daily prize grab competition that generated a wider audience, a fifth of which were new to the show.

Pakenham Show is punching well above its weight by being named a finalist for three awards, including former president Geoff Young, who is up for Outstanding Individual Contribution in the 40 years and Over category.

Mr Young was president for 11 years where he steered the ship during its move from the old Pakenham Racecourse to PB Ronald Reserve.

He led significant changes, such as ridding the show of a gate fee, and he had an exceptional ability to connect new groups to the show that made it the vibrant and diverse event it is today.

Former junior and rural ambassador for the Pakenham Show, Tess Runting is also up for Outstanding Individual Contribution in the 25 to 39 category.

The lively sheep section of the show is largely thanks to Ms Runting, who remains today the head steward of the section.

She has been involved in the show since 2013 and represented the Pakenham Show on a state level as an ambassador multiple times.

Her hard work and dedication has cemented Ms Runting as a leading mentor for local youth in agriculture.

The sowing section at the Pakenham Show is up for Best Innovation Award in the small section category.

Exhibitors plan and make outfits that need to be able to be worn; the section follows the year’s theme, the most recent was bees.

The section has proven to be a popular one, with exhibitors reportedly eager to find out next year’s theme to begin their garments, and it has been a popular source for sponsorship from local businesses.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Victorian Agricultural Show Convention on Saturday 12 July.