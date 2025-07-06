Rainbow trout galore as 35,000 planned for local lakes

Roughly 35,000 rainbow trout are being released across lakes in Victoria, as families are given a fun and relaxing school holiday activity this coming mid-term break.

In the City of Casey, both the Berwick Springs Estate Lake and the Casey Fields Lake are planned to receive upwards of 750 trout each in the coming holidays.

While the lake in Berwick will be receiving a one-time distribution, its southern partner will see bigger growth in the coming months, with an additional 750 planned for September and another 750 planned for October.

Neighbouring Cardinia Shire will also be receiving the rainbow trout boon, with Lilliput Lane Reserve and Pakenham Lake receiving 100 and 750 fish respectively, delivered twice in July and in September.

Rainbow trout prove to be an ideal catch for beginners since they take a variety of widely available, low-cost baits and can also be caught with lures cast and retrieved from the shore.

To view the full list of Family Fishing Lakes and to see what is being stocked at your local fishing spot, go to https://vfa.vic.gov.au/recreational-fishing/fish-stocking/holidaystocking

For more information on bag and size limits, permitted equipment and licensing, it can be found in the Victorian Recreational Fishing Guide, online at vfa.vic.gov.au/about/news/vfa.vic.gov.au/fishingguide

The endeavour is backed by the $96 million Go Fishing and Boating plan and recreational licence fees, which see Victoria stock more fish than all other states and territories combined.