Alison Lester hosts mural workshop at Bunjil Place

Children and families gathered for a special community mural workshop led by acclaimed Australian author and illustrator Alison Lester at Bunjil Place Library on Monday 7 July.

Inspired by her beloved picture book Imagine, the event invited participants aged five and up to explore fantastical landscapes—from deep jungles to icy tundras—through collaborative watercolour painting.

The two-hour drop-in session was part of the Casey Winter Arts Festival and the Connected Libraries School Holiday Program.

Attendees contributed their imaginative artwork to a collective mural, which will be displayed at the Bunjil Place Library for the community to enjoy.