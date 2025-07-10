Set sail on a journey of a lifetime with Viking

Imagine gliding through Europe’s most iconic landscapes, surrounded by history, culture, and luxury. Thanks to Viking and your local newspaper, one lucky reader will have the chance to do just that – by winning an eight-day “Rhine Getaway” river voyage for two, valued at $16,190, including return airfares.

Departing Basel, Switzerland on 22 November 2026, this unforgettable voyage visits four beautiful countries – Switzerland, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Enjoy six guided tours, all onboard meals with beer and wine, and a host of cultural experiences, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

You’ll relax in a stylish Category F Stateroom, with all port charges, Wi-Fi and gratuities included – making this a truly seamless and elegant European escape.

Whether you dream of exploring medieval castles, strolling cobbled streets, or indulging in regional cuisine, this is more than a holiday – it’s a journey of a lifetime.

Have you entered yet?

Entries close at noon, Thursday 14 August 2025.

For details and to enter, go to starnewsgroup.secondstreetapp.com/Win-a-European-river-voyage-with-Viking