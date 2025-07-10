Wilson Goes Wild in Berwick

By Ethan Benedicto

Wilson Botanic Park in Berwick received an advanced summer surprise, with the safari’s entire pack of animals greeting park-goers over the weekend.

Set to stay until 13 July, Wilson Goes Wild featured life-sized animal installations from large elephants to gorillas taking residence at the Basalt Lake.

The towering sculptures were also accompanied by hands-on craft and activities, such as badge making, and a coffee van on the site that provided refreshments as patrons went from one animal to another.

Also in attendance was the City of Casey’s mayor and his family, as well as Akoonah Ward councillor Scott Dowling, all taking in the sights of the local safari.