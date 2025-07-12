HOME is where the art is

Dandenong is sprawling with art for 14 weeks as part of the HOME 25: Invisible Cities exhibition.

Sixteen artists are showcasing the stories of refugee, asylum seeker, First Nations, and migrant artists in Dandenong’s streets, public spaces, galleries and theatres until 27 September.

The multi-sensory interactive exhibition includes paintings, sculptures, site-specific experimental and multimedia and sound installations.

It spans Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, the Drum Theatre, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens and Dandenong Market.

Artists featured are Vernon Ah Kee, Alee Afzali, Barat Ali Batoor, Rushdi Anwar, Atong Atem, Belinda Farinaccia, Carla Gottgens, Emily Jacir, Soyoun Kim, Karo Moret Miranda, Kent Morris, Adrian Olguin, Maroulla Radisavic, Hayden Ryan, Joseph Williams (Tennant Creek Brio), Ka Yan So.

Curator Miriam La Rosa from City of Greater Dandenong says the exhibition provides an intimate look at how the concept of “home” shapes our lives and connections.

“Named after Italo Calvino’s acclaimed 1972 book, Invisible Cities, the exhibition blurs the lines between reality and fiction, memory and desire, and past and present.”

Upcoming highlights include Reworlding Dandy, developed with RMIT Play Lab, which proposes speculative urban futures on Saturdays in August.

In September, Home 25 Forum convenes artists and thought-leaders in critical dialogue on displacement, belonging, connection to place and Country.

Currently on Saturdays, there are free acoustic music concerts at Drum Theatre or Dandenong Library, as well as stalls at Dandenong Market.

The exhibition is part of HOME, an ongoing program presented by City of Greater Dandenong since 2016.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/home-25-invisible-cities-exhibition