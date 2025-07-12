Hope begins with a welcome

by Rev. Peter Demuth, a Lutheran pastor in Springvale

Hope travels light.

It carries a small suitcase, a few cherished photos, and a quiet prayer: “May this be the place where I am safe and welcome to grow.”

When I first arrived in Australia as a migrant from Europe, that hope wasn’t as clear as I can articulate it now.

It was more a feeling, an intuition.

I never truly thought of myself as a migrant, though looking back, of course, I am – even twice over.

I moved to Austria two years ago to live there and have now come to Australia a second time.

Starting over in a new country is like taking the first step into an unknown city without GPS — a new language, new streets, new customs.

Many of us living here in the City of Greater Dandenong are making or have made this very experience.

Perhaps you share this insight I’ve learned along the way: hope isn’t just something we bring with us.

It’s something we build together.

In my work as a pastor in the German Lutheran Parish in Springvale and beyond, I’ve seen first-hand how people from all walks of life — Filipino carers, Tamil grandparents, Vietnamese shopkeepers, Sudanese families, and elderly Germans — find something sacred in the everyday: a shared meal, a neighbour’s smile, a nurse who listens.

These are all different forms of the same hope.

Dandenong is one of the most diverse cities in Australia, and that is truly its strength.

Every handshake between strangers, every shared laugh across languages, and every welcome offered without suspicion is an act of courage and hope.

It’s in these moments that we truly live out the profound truth, often found in our faith traditions, of embracing those who are new among us, and extending a hand of belonging.

My hope is that Dandenong — this vibrant city of contrasts — keeps choosing welcome and opportunity over fear.

That we become a place where no one is left behind.

Where violence or hardship is a memory, not a future.

Where dignity isn’t earned but assumed.

Where every person, no matter their story, has what they need to live — and room to dream.

That’s not only my personal hope but my “message of hope,” and something my community and I are actively working towards.

Because hope, ultimately, is not just a feeling.

It’s a choice.

And when a city full of strangers decides to live like neighbours, the future begins to shine a little brighter.

We are all strangers at some point.

But hope begins the moment someone says: You’re safe here. You belong. Welcome!

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au/