Looking Back

100 years ago

16 July 1925

Income Tax Returns

Persons whose income in Victoria for salaries and wages etc., during the 12 months ended 30 June was over £200 are required to send in returns to the State Income Tax Office, Elizabeth House, Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, by 31st inst. Those whose incomes were derived from business should send in their returns no later than 31st August. Forms for returns may be obtained at all post offices.

50 years ago

14 July 1975

New path request deferred

A request from Darren Road Kindergarten committee to install a concrete drive at the front of the infant welfare centre has been referred to estimates by Springvale Council. The committee told council that in wet weather the area became muddy and the situation would not improve. The City Engineer, Mr Roy Boyd, said it would cost $900 to concrete the area. The committee has also found the entrance creates a wind-tunnel effect making it impracticable to use the door. Council will act on that complaint.

20 years ago

11 July 2005

Pay rise sparks fury

The Dandenong Residents and Ratepayers Association has slammed the proposed pay rise for Greater Dandenong councillors, saying they don’t deserve it. Association secretary, Janet Cox, told the Journal “I don’t think a pay rise is warranted, and I don’t think they deserve it.” As revealed in last week’s Journal, the State Government has granted pay rises of up to $9,000 for Greater Dandenong Mayor, and $3,000 for other councillors. The mayor’s salary will increase from $45,000 to $54,000, and the councillor’s salary from $15,000 to $18,000. Ms Cox said the community would be angry with the proposed pay increases that followed the recent rate rise, and the decision to send two council officers and three councillors on a rate-payer funded trip to England. “They get trips, IT equipment, mobile phones and all the fringe benefits, but they don’t represent the community the way they are supposed to”. said Ms Cox.

5 years ago

14 July 2020

$26K COVID fines

Sixteen people have been fined $26,000 for breaking Covid 19 restrictions while holding a surprise birthday party at a Dandenong home. Paramedics raised the alarm when they noticed two people order 20 meals from a KFC outlet in Dandenong about 1.30am on 10 July. Victorian Police members visited a townhouse where they allegedly found 16 people trying to hide in the backyard, garage and under beds, with the fresh take-away meals. “This is absolutely ridiculous behaviour,” Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said. “It’s a very expensive night, apart from the KFC…. That’s $26,000 (in fines) that birthday party is costing them. That is a heck of a birthday party to recall and they’ll remember that one for a long time.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society