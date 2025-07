Acoustic Afternoons

Local Dandenong musician Alejandro Aguanta (Instrumental Music – Classical Guitar, Various styles) at the new roving exhibition HOME 25: Invisible Cities.

– Saturday 12 July, 11.30am–1.30pm at Drum Theatre foyer, cnr Lonsdale and Walker streets, Dandenong. Free event.

Turn plastic trash into treasure

Part of Sustainability Saturdays series. Transform plastic bags into useful materials with just an iron and baking paper in this exciting upcycling workshop. Designed for adults aged 18+.

– Saturday 12 July, 2pm-4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, bookings required.

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 12 July) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, bookings required at eventbrite.com.au/e/1329320977829?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 12 July, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Perc.U.lations

A regular poetry and spoken word event including an open mic and a featured poet. Committed to featuring at least 50 per cent poets who identify as women or gender-diverse throughout the year.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 12 June), 2pm- 3pm (poetry workshop), 3pm-5pm (open mic) at Kafe on Hemmings, 86 Hemmings Street, Dandenong; pay as you feel. Details: thesandandthefrog@gmail.com

Junk journalling

Join Youth and Family Services and Greater Dandenong Libraries for an afternoon of crafting. Transform old “junk” into personalized journals that tell your unique story. All materials provided, but bring anything you would like to use including tickets or scraps of colourful paper. For ages 12-25.

– Monday 14 July, 2.30pm-4pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registrations required at events.humanitix.com/july-school-holiday-program

Kids microscope mission: Plastic portal

Hands-on workshop to investigate plastic samples in the environment. Use a microscope to identify what kind of plastic it is and what item it may have come from. Find practical sustainable solutions to plastic waste. For ages 5+.

– Tuesday 15 July, 10am-1pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, no bookings required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/kids-microscope-mission-plastic-patrol

Movie mania

Join Youth and Family Services for a movie session at Reading Cinema, where we will catch the latest film and enjoy a fun-filled experience together. For ages 12-25.

– Tuesday 15 July, 12.30pm-3.15pm (times may vary). Meet at Youth Services offices, 39 Clow Street, Dandenong; $5. Registrations required at events.humanitix.com/july-school-holiday-program

Volleyball tournament

The July Volleyball Tournament is for young people aged 12-25 years who live, work, study or have a significant connection to the City of Greater Dandenong. Four divisions – Under 16 Male, Under 16 Female, Under 25 Male, Under 25 Female. Register as a team or individual. Limited registrations available on the day.

– Wednesday 16 July, 8.30am-5pm at Dandenong Stadium, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong. Free event, register at forms.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/public-forms/volleyball-tournament

Watercolours workshop

Make your own watercolour artwork creations. Art supplies provided. For ages 12-25.

– Thursday 17 July, 12pm-1.30pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registrations required at events.humanitix.com/july-school-holiday-program

Punjabi Hip-Hop Cypher

A high-energy cultural fusion event that celebrates the vibrant intersection of Punjabi music and global hip-hop culture. Live performances, DJ sets, freestyle dance, graffiti art showcases, and open mic cypher sessions. Part of the HOME 25: Invisible Cities roving exhibition. Age recommendation: 18+

– Saturday 19 July, 6pm-9pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong; $15pp. Bookings essential at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/punjabi-hip-hop-cypher

Acoustic Afternoons

Andrew and Anke MacLean form the theatrical, witty, atypical and experimental neo-folk musical duo Awkward Strangers.

– Saturday 19 July, 11.30am–1.30pm at Dandenong Library. Free event.

South East Winter Festival

Indoor festival of rides, activities, food trucks, performers, DJ nights, glow light sessions and the ‘Monster’ 300-metre-plus inflatable playground. Fun for all ages.

– Thursdays-Sundays until 20 July, 11am-late at Caribbean Gardens, 1280 Ferntree Gully Road Scoresby. Details/bookings: southeastwinterfestival.com.au

Tirhatuan Park tree planting

Plant seedlings as part of National Tree Day weekend. Includes Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, wildlife presentations, planting activities, a free barbecue lunch and native plant giveaways. Bring drinking water, warm clothes, suitable footwear, a pair of gloves and a hand towel to wipe your hands with.

– Saturday 26 July, 10am-1pm at Tirhatuan Park, 4 Kriegel Way, Dandenong North. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/planting-day-tirhatuan

Somerfield Reserve tree planting

Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, planting activities, native plant giveaways, a wildlife presentation, a free barbecue lunch. Bring drinking water, warm clothes, suitable footwear, a pair of gloves and a hand towel to wipe your hands with.

– Sunday 27 July, 10am-1pm at Somerfield Reserve, Eastbury Street, Keysborough. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/national-tree-day

HOME 25: Invisible Cities

HOME 25: Invisible Cities is a new roving exhibition in the streets and sites of Dandenong, showcasing works of a selection of refugee, asylum seeker, First Nations and migrant artists. Public art sites at Dandenong Library, Harmony Square, Garnar Lane, Walker Street, Palm Plaza as well as HOME stand at Dandenong Market. Also exhibitions and shows at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Cenre, Drum Theatre and Heritage Hill Museum.

– Runs until 27 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/home-25-invisible-cities-exhibition

Market memoirs

HOME 25: Invisible Cities stand at Dandenong Market features a weekly series of intimate interviews telling personal stories of migration, and the food, culture, and traditions they’ve carried with them.

– Saturdays 10am-2pm until 20 September at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/market-memoirs

Hallam Friends of Red Cross

Hallam Friends of Red Cross will be closing down, with our last meeting at Prince Mark Hotel on Tuesday 22 July at 12 noon. We wish to thank the community, and Hallam community learn centre for their support for the last 46 years.

Soccer meet-up

Keen for a kick after school? Come down to the Dandenong City In The Community (CITC) Blue Pitch to improve your skills, make new friends and have fun. Free program from South East Community Links and CITC Melbourne City FC.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays 3.30pm-6pm until 5 July at corner Cadel and George streets, Dandenong

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

Online banking for beginners.

Workshop designed to help learners understand how to make online payments and manage your bank accounts through apps and websites.

Mondays 6.30pm-8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term.

Homeschool Enrichment Class

This class is designed to provide additional learning experiences outside of the standard homeschooling curriculum, with a focus on specific subjects and skills.

– Tuesdays 11.30am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5/session.

Citizenship Test Preparation

We will help you to improve your English and understand the questions and answers in the citizenship test.

– Thursdays 6.30pm-8.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20/term.

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Soccer registrations open

Expressions of interest open for new players across all age groups at Springvale City Soccer Club – Miniroos 7-12, Juniors 13-16, Boys and Girls Youth 17-23, as well as mens and womens’ thirds, reserves and seniors. Miniroos and juniors training powered by No Limits Aquila Academy. Details: springvalecitysc.com.au/

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.