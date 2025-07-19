by David Moffat of Swedenborg Community Victoria

You want to make big changes in your life, like being healthier or more patient.

You know these changes are good for you.

But it often feels like life keeps asking, “Are you sure? Are you REALLY sure? Are you SERIOUS?!”

Why is it so tough to actually do the good things we aim for?

It’s All About What’s Inside You

The biggest reason it’s so hard isn’t usually outside problems. It’s more about what’s going on inside your head and your heart.

If you really want to make lasting changes, the first important step is to honestly look at yourself.

It can be hard, like looking at your flaws, but it helps to know what you’re truly up against.

Think of it like taking a “fearless look” at yourself, as groups like Alcoholics Anonymous suggest.

This isn’t about feeling bad; it’s about understanding the hidden thoughts, habits, and feelings deep inside you that actually fight against your good intentions.

This inner struggle is often the strongest challenge you’ll face.

Once you know yourself better, you need to start practicing.

Knowing what the problems are and how to fix them isn’t enough.

You actually have to push yourself to do the work, regularly.

It’s like training for a sport – you have to keep showing up and doing the drills, even when you don’t feel like it.

Don’t Blame Others (or Look for the Easy Way Out).

Often, when we’re trying to reach a goal, we look for others for help or support.

Then, we get upset or angry when they don’t seem as committed as we are.

What we miss is that everyone else has their own inner world – their own goals, hopes, and fears.

They’re focused on their own journey, not necessarily yours.

Sometimes, it might even feel like people are actively trying to stop you.

In these moments, we usually don’t really know why they’re acting that way.

Instead, our own inner world decides they’re against us.

This can make us want to fight back, or even feel superior, like we’re better than them for sticking to our principles.

But this fight outside often just distracts us from the real work we need to do on ourselves.

Deep down, we often just want things to be easy.

We wish we could reach our goals without much effort.

But truly doing good things and making real changes usually isn’t easy.

It takes honest effort from inside you and consistent action in the outside world.

