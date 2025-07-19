Looking Back

100 years ago

23 July 1925

DANDENONG STATION

PROMISES NOT HONOURED

Cr Tharle, Shire President, referred at a meeting of the Dandenong Improvement Association on Monday to the visit of the Railways Standing Committee to Dandenong. He stated that the plans of the Department were unanimously approved, with the exception of the removal of the trucking yards. Amongst the improvements were the construction of a subway in place of the present overhead bridge at the station, and the erection of a bridge at Bennet Street for the convenience of children attending the new school at Dandenong West. Secretary of the Railway Committee said that the present scheme did not provide for anything in the way of improving and enlarging the railway station to allow for more comfort and convenience for the public. The present station was an absolute disgrace. There was a distinct promise months before that the booking office would be attended to at once, as it was a small job, but nothing had been done.

50 years ago

21 July 1975

‘PAY CRS.’ PLAN ATTACKED

Payment for councillors would place an unwarranted burden on ratepayers, it was claimed in Dandenong council last week. Councillor Ian Fotheringham (West Ward) added: “We should be looking at ways of decreasing costs, not increasing them.” He was commenting on a report Springvale council will submit to the Municipal Association a proposal for a scale of rates for payment to councillors attending council committee and other meetings on behalf of council. Successfully moving that Dandenong not support the idea, Councillor Fotheringham said: “For years councillors have served in an honorary capacity, 100 percent efficiently. Greater achievement has been made by voluntary work, but I fear the day is approaching, when councillors will, unfortunately, be paid.”

20 years ago

18 July 2005

Heroic return

Smash boy back at school

Six-year-old Sabi Mashad, who had his foot amputated after a car ploughed through the fence at Dandenong West Primary School in February, returned to school last Friday. His grade 1 and 2 classmates answered “yes” when asked whether they were happy to have their wheelchair-bound friend back at school. Sabi wasn’t too fussed about all the attention – he was more intent on drawing a frog. “I am just doing some work. I have been colouring in and drawing a frog,” he said. Sabi is expected to be fitted with a prosthesis in about a month.

5 years ago

21 July 2020

‘Masks on’ order

Mask wearing will become mandatory as Melbourne’s alarming Covid-19 spike spreads into Greater Dandenong and the South-East. After weeks of little infection, Greater Dandenong gained 31 in the seven days up to 19 July. Its active cases rose from four to 33. Recent clusters have been reported at Endeavour Hills shopping centre, TD Cabinets in Dandenong South and Australian Pharmaceutical Industries in Dandenong. In neighbouring Casey, there were 62 new cases in the past week, making a total of 70 active cases. With Victorian cases soaring by 1900 in the past week, Premier Dan Andrews announced that mask wearing will be compulsory outside the home. A $200 fine will apply for not wearing a mask, except for medical reasons, children under 12 and during exercise like running.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society