Snow, slides and street food: Springvale Snow Fest returns bigger than ever

Springvale is set to sparkle this winter as the much-loved Springvale Snow Fest returns on Sunday 27 July 2025, transforming the heart of the city into a frosty playground of fun for all ages.

Now in its 13th year, this free community event brings the magic of snow to Buckingham Avenue, where families can dive into the frosty fun with a dedicated area full of snow to sculpt and play.

This year’s festival promises even more attractions, with thrilling amusement rides, and multicultural live entertainment showcasing Springvale’s rich cultural identity. Crowds can wander through vibrant market stalls, feast on global cuisine from bustling food trucks and soak in the festive atmosphere.

Little ones can enjoy a special children’s activity zone with winter arts and crafts, while the adventurous can tackle the towering slide or test their aim at carnival-style games.

Street performers and roving entertainers will add to the excitement, making every corner of the precinct come alive with energy and colour. Snap a fun memory in our photobooth or get crafty and design a snow themed keepsake to bring home.

Don’t miss your chance to connect with our major sponsor Optus as they host a range of fun and community-friendly experiences.

Whether you’re chasing a nostalgic snow day or discovering the magic for the first time, celebrate winter in Springvale with a day full of wonder, discovery and memorable moments – right in the heart of the suburbs. Don’t miss it.

Springvale Snow Fest

Buckingham Avenue, Springvale

Sunday 27 July

11pm – 6pm