Girls fire up for CFA emergency drills

Female teens from across the state were put through fire simulations and drills at CFA’s training ground at Bangholme.

During the action-packed day, emergency-services members introduced the 50-strong group to live fire demostrations on the gas pad.

The teens aged 14 to 19 also tried out breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and radio comms.

The day was part of the Girls On Fire program, which aims to inspire more women into the emergency services.

Keysborough Fire Brigade volunteer Shandelle Ross was one of the trained CFA mentors at the event.

“CFA is grateful for the chance to be part of a program that uplifts young girls from across Victoria,” she said.

“To see the smiles on their faces as they tried new things was heartwarming, and we hope to see them return as the next generation of emergency service volunteers and workers.”

CFA, Fire Rescue Victoria, Victoria State Emergency Service, Forest Fire Management Victoria, Ambulance Victoria, and Emergency Management Victoria took part in the activities.