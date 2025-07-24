New president for Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills Rotary

The Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills has kicked off its 2025/26 year with a fresh leadership team, a bold vision, and a nod to nearly a century of service.

John Ternel was officially installed as Club President during the Changeover Dinner held at Stella’s Kitchen in Lysterfield in early July.

He succeeds outgoing President John Peck, who was thanked for his contribution and will remain involved in the club as Immediate Past President.

Mr Ternel, a long-standing member with over a decade of service, reflected on his Rotary journey and the values that have guided him.

“Family first, work second, and Rotary third, a distant third,” he said.

Ternel also shared in his address, acknowledging the support of his wife Selina and the trust of fellow members for leading the club.

He also delved into the club’s legacy, which traces back 90 years to the original Rotary Club of Dandenong and has since evolved through several mergers, culminating in the current formation in 2019.

With that history in mind, the club will be marking its 90th centenary in October this year, a celebration of community, continuity, and service.

Among its calendar highlights is the return of the Dandenong All Holden Car Show, scheduled for April 2026.

Organisers hope to capitalise on the milder autumn weather, aiming for a more comfortable experience for visitors and volunteers alike.

Ternel is backed by a new executive team, including Leanne Byron as President-Elect, Alan Collier as Executive Secretary, Joe Lellamo as Treasurer, and multiple directors heading key service portfolios.

He also said that if there are those who are passionate about “making a tangible difference and building meaningful connections, Rotary offers an unmatched opportunity to contribute, grow and lead”.

“If you want to be part of something bigger than yourself, to give back and grow as a leader, Rotary is where you belong,” he said.

The Rotary Club of Greater Dandenong and Endeavour Hills meets every Tuesday night at 7pm at the Dandenong Club, with newcomers encouraged to come along, meet the team.

With a passionate team at the helm and a proud legacy behind them, the Club is setting its sights on a year of growth, service, and community spirit.