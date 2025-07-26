by Anne Maslin, Baha’i Community

Quote from a Baha’i prayer:

“O God! Refresh and gladden my spirit. Purify my heart. Illumine my powers!”

It is hard to avoid witnessing the tragic events happening in different parts of the world every day.

We experience many mixed emotions while witnessing the conflict, people suffering, the devastation.

We hope for a speedy resolution to the current conflicts causing the tragic loss of innocent lives.

What can we do?

We can focus on the things around us that matter to us.

We can look at the things that we can actually influence rather than fretting over political conflict that is engendered by others.

We can celebrate our family and friends, we can work on building our community.

Why not be thankful that we are living in a society based on peace and justice?

Our community is shaped by the recognition that we are all people, that humanity is one.

We can be part of the community around us that is a haven of peace, a place of safety and shelter.

We can focus on our social and religious groups that give us comfort.

We can celebrate the important things to us – family, friends, our social groups, our religious truths and caring for our environment.

By concentrating on what we can do for each other we can avoid the pain of worrying about the things we can do nothing about, cannot change and the tragedy we see happening elsewhere.

It is known that being an active part of a group not only brings joy to ourselves but contributes to the betterment of society.

