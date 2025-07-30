Casey celebrating NAIDOC Week

The City of Casey celebrated NAIDOC Week as its Aboriginal Engagement team joined thousands of community members and allies in the annual NAIDOC Week March through Naarm.

This year’s theme was called The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy, as the week paid tribute to the contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders.

It also paved the way for spotlighting the emerging leadership of young Indigenous Australians, overall celebrating the strength of culture, the power of community and the importance of passing knowledge across generations.

The march, which was held on 11 July, began at the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service in Fitzroy and concluded at Federation Square, where attendees were treated to a lively cultural program.

The event featured more than 20 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stallholders showcasing art, fashion, jewellery and design.

There were also live performances by Electric Fields, Isaiah Firebrace, Scott Darlow, Canisha, and The Violet Summers.

Looping it back home, on Friday, 18 July, the Casey Aboriginal Gathering Place hosted a NAIDOC Dinner and Awards Night, recognising community members who embodied the spirit of this year’s theme.

Awards were presented in three categories: vision, which celebrated youth who inspire and lead; strength, which honours adults making a positive impact; and legacy, which acknowledged Elders who preserve and share cultural knowledge.

Among those recognised were Makai Havea, Michelle Havea, Uncle Douglas Smith, Aunty Alice Begley, Keith Begley, Aunty Joy Sellars, Aunty Lucille Boothey, John Free, and Beverly Jennings.

Each was celebrated for their dedication and contributions to the community.

The overall NAIDOC celebration also extended to the Casey Aboriginal Gathering Place Koorie School Holiday Program, which offered a range of activities for young participants, including a creative incursion with Haus of Dizzy, a Melbourne Storm experience and a visit to the Victoria Police Academy.

The evening celebration on 18 July concluded with music, dancing and connection, reinforcing the importance of community-led celebration and cultural pride.