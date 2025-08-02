Entries close soon

Time is running out to win the journey of a lifetime!

Entries close at noon on Thursday, 14 August, so don’t miss your chance to win an eight-day Viking “Rhine Getaway” river voyage for two, valued at $16,190 – including return airfares.

Thanks to Viking and this local newspaper, one lucky reader will enjoy a luxurious cruise departing Basel, Switzerland on 22 November 2026.

Cruise through four countries, explore historic towns and UNESCO sites, and enjoy Viking’s signature cultural experiences.

Have you entered yet? Act now before it’s too late!

Visit starnewsgroup.secondstreetapp.com/Win-a-European-river-voyage-with-Viking