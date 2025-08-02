Looking Back

100 years ago

6 August 1925

ABOUT PEOPLE

A most enjoyable evening was spent at Dandenong House on Monday evening when Mrs. and Misses Mathews invited a number of friends to meet twenty-five petty officers and sailors from the American Fleet. The hall and dining room were appropriately decorated with bunting, streamers, coloured lights, and balloons. Each guest on arrival was presented with a miniature map of Australia, which served as an introduction card, the guest’s name being written on the map. During the evening songs were sung and recitations by Misses Stewart and Forsyth. Dancing was indulged in till the small hours, when all joined hands in singing Auld Lang Syne. All the 25 sailors were delighted with the hospitality shown them, and unanimously expressed the opinion that they had a “bully time.”

50 years ago

4 August 1975

“KINDER” RAISES $5000

Supporters of the infant welfare and pre-school centre planned in Bakers Rd, Dandenong North, has raised $5000. The pre-school is one of three to be built by Dandenong Council in the North next year. The $5000 has been raised in only 12 months with bottle drives and other projects. Vice-president, Don McDonald says: ”Our pre-school will stand as a tribute to all those people who have help gain commitment from council. A little over 12 months ago, after two public meetings, a committee of 12 was formed from the many interested residents.”

20 years ago

1 August 2005

Dandenong will beat the Drum of outstanding theatre

To the beat of drums, the clash of symbols, and the words of one of Australia’s most respected actors, Dandenong’s Drum Theatre made a dramatic stage entrance last Thursday night. More than 100 people gathered in the still-empty shell of the Lonsdale Street building to help launch the logo for the project it is hoped will make Dandenong one of Melbourne’s cultural centres. Acting Mayor, David Kelly thanked “all of the many, many people who had made the project possible”. Bookings for the theatre had been “very encouraging” and Dennis Walter and Denise Drysdale would be among the first entertainers to pack the 530-seat theatre.

5 years ago

4 August 2020

Covid-19 escape

“I didn’t know if I’d see her again” said Helen Anderson of her mother as she was evacuated from a growing Covid-19 cluster at Outlook Gardens aged-care home in Dandenong North. The Outlook Gardens cluster started with an asymptomatic nurse. The nurse came down sick two days after working a shift and tested positive to Covid-19. In the meantime, visitors were locked out, staff movements minimised and residents confined to their quarters. Within a week, the virus “snowballed”, spreading to 49 residents, staff and other contacts. Ms Anderson told of nurses’ desperate efforts as the workforce became depleted with sickness and quarantining. “A lot of nurses were sleeping there and not going home. They didn’t want to infect their families.” After testing negative, Ms Anderson’s mother and at least 20 others, were transferred to South Eastern Hospital.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society