Reworlding Dandenong

Join artist and academic Troy Innocent for an immersive role-playing game on the streets of Dandenong in 2050. Join a three-hour guided, interactive experience in public spaces, culminating in a collective world building workshop. Part of the HOME 25 Invisible Cities roving exhibition. Children under 16 need to be accompanied by an adult.

– Saturdays 2 August-30 August, 10am-1pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/reworlding-dandenong-troy-innocent

Dandenong Market Winter Feast

Free ice-skating rink, soul-warming comfort food, live DJ, free face painting.

– Sunday 3 August, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Free entry.

Pop-up blood donor centre

Do you have time to give blood and change lives? Australian Red Cross is popping up in central Dandenong to take blood donations.

– Monday 4 August – Friday 8 August at St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Registrations required at lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

Stars and planets

National Science Week hands-on workshop with plenty of out-of-this-world experiments, and info on astronomy, moon and tides, how to survive outside of the atmosphere, astronauts and observing distant galaxies. Presented by Fizzics Education. For ages 7-11 years. Library membership required.

– Tuesday 5 August, 4.30pm-5.30pm at Dandenong Library, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, registrations required at trybooking.com/DBNAI

View Club

Dandenong Evening View Club’s next guest speaker is James Wall from GardenWorld. Join us for an enjoyable and entertaining event, including dinner.

– Tuesday 5 August at Dandenong RSL, 6:30pm for a 7pm start. To book your meal, call Rose 0430 443 065.

Heritage Hill tour

Take a free tour of Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens with our expert heritage staff. Includes two historic houses, Laurel Lodge and Benga and the surrounding gardens. Tea and coffee provided. Numbers limited.

– first Thursday of each month (next 7 August), 10am-12pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event. Bookings required at trybooking.com/DBAPH

Sports Club at the Hub

Join in small-sided soccer games at Springvale Community Hub. Make new friends and practise your skills in a fun and casual environment. For young people 12+.

– Fridays 8 August-12 September at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Greater Dandenong Libraries, 1300 630 920 or cgdlibraries@cgd.vic.gov.au

Space discovery

Enter an immersive 360° digital planetarium. Learn about the solar system, space exploration, and lunar travel. Presented by Science Discovery Dome. Library membership required.

– Saturday 9 August, 2pm-3pm and 3pm-4pm at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registration required at trybooking.com/DASOX

Sustainability Saturdays

Are you passionate about reducing plastic waste? Our beeswax wrap making workshop includes an imformative chat about bees and important uses of beewax and honey. For ages 16+.

– Saturday 9 August, 2pm-4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Register at eventbrite.com.au/e/1302662541729?aff=oddtdtcreator

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 9 August) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, bookings required at eventbrite.com.au/e/1329320977829?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 9 August, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Perc.U.lations

A regular poetry and spoken word event including an open mic and a featured poet. Committed to featuring at least 50 per cent poets who identify as women or gender-diverse throughout the year.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 9 August), 2pm- 3pm (poetry workshop), 3pm-5pm (open mic) at Kafe on Hemmings, 86 Hemmings Street, Dandenong; pay as you feel. Details: thesandandthefrog@gmail.com

Social media safety

Informative and engaging program designed to help adults navigate the digital world safely. This session will cover essential topics such as protecting your personal information, buying and selling online, and social media safety. Library membership required.

– Thursday 14 August, 10.30am-11.30am at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registrations required at trybooking.com/DBQTD

Tree planting

Plant some indigenous seedlings with us in the beautiful Dandenong Wetlands reserve. Includes Welcome to Country, a Smoking Ceremony and free lunch. Bring warm clothes, suitable footwear, drinking water, a pair of gloves and a hand towel.

– Saturday 16 August, 10am-1pm at Dandenong Wetlands, Dandenong Creek Trail, Dandenong North. Free event.

Craft at NPCC

From floristry and paper craft, to painting and macramé, discover your creative flair with our casual art and craft group. Enjoy variety as each week the activity of choice will differ from the last.

– Thursdays 11am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class.

Wellness for Men

Each week discover new opportunities to develop new skills and share stories developing meaningful connections with other men. Weekly new topics with occasional guest speakers, some of these nights including BBQ or pizza nights.

Wednesdays 7pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $45 per term.

Beginners Line Dancing

A line dance is a choreographed dance in which a group of people dance along to a repeating sequence of steps while arranged in one or more lines or rows. These lines usually face all in the same direction, or less commonly face each other.

Mondays 1.45pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per session.

HOME 25: Invisible Cities

HOME 25: Invisible Cities is a new roving exhibition in the streets and sites of Dandenong, showcasing works of a selection of refugee, asylum seeker, First Nations and migrant artists. Public art sites at Dandenong Library, Harmony Square, Garnar Lane, Walker Street, Palm Plaza as well as HOME stand at Dandenong Market. Also exhibitions and shows at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Cenre, Drum Theatre and Heritage Hill Museum.

– Runs until 27 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/home-25-invisible-cities-exhibition

Market memoirs

HOME 25: Invisible Cities stand at Dandenong Market features a weekly series of intimate interviews telling personal stories of migration, and the food, culture, and traditions they’ve carried with them.

– Saturdays 10am-2pm until 20 September at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/market-memoirs

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.