Showcase of our special city

A showcase of the public’s best photos of Greater Dandenong’s favourite places will again feature in a 2026 community calendar.

The council is calling for entries for its annual Community Calendar Photography Competition.

Photos can include city scapes, parks and reserves, hidden suburban gems or the natural world.

A judging panel, including the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre curator, will select 12 photos to appear in the calendar.

Those finalists will appear in an exhibition where visitors can help choose their favourite photo for a People’s Choice Award prize.

The competition closes on Monday 15 September.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/photographycompetition