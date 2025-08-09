Looking Back

100 years ago

13 August 1925

LETTER BOX

At its last meeting, the Cranbourne Shire council was notified by the Deputy Postmaster-General that its application for a letter box in the centre of Cranbourne had been granted, and the pillar would be placed at the corner of High and Bakewell-streets. Daily clearances and deliveries would be made by telegraph messenger.

50 years ago

11 August 1975

Colts’ flag to Redlegs

Dandenong took off the grand final in the inaugural VFA Colts competition yesterday, when they beat Geelong West by 13 points. The Redlegs were undefeated for the season, and congratulations go to coach Doug Black and his young charges. However, Dandenong did not have the Grand Final all its own way and the Redlegs had to withstand many strong Geelong West challenges before taking the flag. Early in the match, the Redlegs were constantly in trouble with a crosswind and inaccurate kicks for goal. Trailing by a point into the last term and confronted by a talented Rooster team, Dandenong came home fiercely and goals to Hunter and Davenne and two to Devlin clinched the pennant for Dandenong.

20 years ago

15 August 2005

Walkers help Journal the huge strides

“Happy Birthday to The Journal,” says Dandenong resident Ambalawarner Sathiavan with a smile. He’s on his weekly paper round delivering the Journal throughout central Dandenong – as he has done for 15 years. Mr Sathiavan, 50, is one of the team of 215 walkers employed by distribution company Salmat Targeted media. They stomp their way across an estimated 1720 kilometres of footpath taking the paper to your home, shop or business each week. “It’s a great job,” he says. “It gets you out and about and meeting up with lots of friendly people”. And while he’d love to say it’s all for the love of The Journal. Mr Sathiavan admits he picked up his second job to help get his cholesterol level down and just never gave it up. “Before I knew it my cholesterol level was normal and I’m still eating the ice cream and chocolate I love.” Each Monday the father of two walks the four-kilometre circuit through the central Dandenong business district delivering the Journal. “It’s a personalised service,” says Salmat operation manager Neil Collyer. “Our distributors do an outstanding job, considering the terrain and elements in which they sometimes have to work.” As the Journal’s 140th birthday approaches, regional editor Peter Simcock thanked the boys, girls, mothers, fathers and the hundreds who help deliver the paper each week.

5 years ago

11 August 2020

Outlook outbreak soars

Recorded Covid-19 cases at Outlook Gardens aged care home have soared to 93 residents, staff and contacts. The number jumped by 22 infections on Saturday 10 August. Outlook Gardens which is now supported by Monash Health through the pandemic, has the seventh highest infections among Victoria’s nursing homes. Reportedly, 21 Covid-negative residents were evacuated to South Eastern Private Hospital two weeks ago. Other outbreaks have surfaced at Polytrade Recycling in Dandenong (two cases), Jayco Dandenong (20) and Bestway supermarket Dandenong (eight). They were being investigated by the Department of Health and Human Services. In the past seven days, Greater Dandenong has recorded 56 new infections with 205 active cases

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society