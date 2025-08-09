Milestone for iconic art show

Entries are open for the 20th anniversary of the Noble Park Community Centre Art Show.

The iconic event was the brainchild of Hugh Kilgower and local business owner Inara Taylor in 2004.

“The most gratifying thing is that it didn’t fail,” says Taylor.

“People ran with it, and it’s gotten bigger and better as time went on.”

In 2006, the show found its permanent home at the Noble Park Community Centre and has since grown from strength to strength under the stewardship of a dedicated team of volunteers.

A defining feature of the show has been its inclusivity, welcoming entries from school students, aged care residents, and all-abilities artists.

In 2024, the event set records by drawing more than 1,500 visitors.

That same year, NPCC was honoured with the inaugural ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Arts’ award at the Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards.

The 2025 exhibition will continue its proud tradition of showcasing 2D works such as painting, photography, and mixed media by both emerging and established artists.

With no commissions taken on sales, the show supports artists directly while fostering a vibrant local arts scene.

Major prizes, including a $750 award, are on offer.

The art show is on 17-19 October. Entries close on 6 October.

To become a sponsor, email events@nobleparkcc.org.au or contact the Centre directly at 9547 5801 to receive a sponsorship package.