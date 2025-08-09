Poem for peace

by Dr Pannasobhana Thero, Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network executive committee member

May I invite you to reflect with me … and may our hearts be in shared humanity, let us pause for a sacred moment of unity.

In a world trembling with conflict and division,

Where voices cry out for justice, safety, and dignity,

May we come together—across faiths, cultures, and traditions—

To affirm the sacred truth that peace is not only possible, but essential.

May the wisdom of all our faiths guide us

To speak with compassion, act with courage, and listen with open hearts.

Let us remember the children who sleep amid war,

The families displaced by disaster,

And all who yearn simply to live in peace.

In this sacred circle,

May our differences become strengths,

Our diversity a blessing,

And our unity a beacon of hope.

Let us walk gently on this earth,

With minds attuned to justice,

Hands ready to serve,

And hearts anchored in peace.

May peace prevail in our homes,

Peace prevail in our nations,

And above all,

May peace prevail in our hearts.

