Choosing hope in troubled times

by Abdurrahman Sahin, imam of Keysborough Turkish Islamic and Cultural Centre

In a time when the news is filled with war, climate change, and other disasters, beginning an article with the words “I am hopeful for the future” might prompt many to respond with scepticism:

“Be realistic — how can anyone speak of hope in times like these?”

Some might even go further and say:

“You’re burying your head in the sand, ignoring the world’s real problems, and behaving irresponsibly.”

But history tells a different story.

It shows us that hope is not an unrealistic dream.

In fact, it is neither a luxury nor a naïve emotion — it is a necessity, and more importantly, a powerful reality.

Dr. Chan Hellman, founding director of the Hope Research Center at the University of Oklahoma, explains:

“Our definition of hope is actually quite simple:

“Hope is the belief that the future can be better than today, and that we have the power to make it so.

“That’s why it’s important to understand that hope is a cognitive process — not just a feeling or emotion, but a way of thinking.”

This definition highlights three key pillars of hope: belief, cognitive process, and mindset.

If we look at the people who have shaped human civilisation throughout history, we see that these same three elements were present in them.

Belief has always been the vital force that carried humanity forward.

Without belief, knowledge and logic are like a tree with no roots — fragile and unsustainable.

The same applies to thought and action: these elements are interconnected, and one cannot stand without the others.

Together, they form the essential foundation of hope.

So when we speak of hope, we are not talking about blind optimism.

We are talking about a process that is built on intention, structure, and action — a path guided by faith, knowledge, and perseverance.

Now more than ever, what we need is the courage to keep walking this path — step by step — with patience, clarity, and commitment.

May your heart be filled with hope, and your life with meaning and joy.

