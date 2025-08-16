Looking Back

100 years ago

20 August 1925

“LEG PULLING”

In the Melbourne “Sun” a ridiculous account of an episode at the Boomerang Theatre, Dandenong. Sensational details were given of what was described as a serious fire at the theatre. A panic was alleged to have occurred, with the usual mad rush and frantic struggles, hysterical and fainting women, and cool, resourceful, and brave men. The Dandenong Fire Brigade had to be brought in, also medical attendants and so on. No loss of life was reported. Mr Temple, manager of the theatre, was credited with having boldly and heroically faced the roaring flames, dense masses of smoke and falling walls, persuading the audience to “keep calm”. As a cold fact, nothing of any consequence happened. A few feet of film flared up in the flame-proof operating box, but the “conflagration” was settled by a fire extinguisher in two seconds and little or no harm was done.

50 years ago

18 August 1975

BEARS BOMBED!

Miller leads rampage

Dandenong scored a convincing win over Caulfield yesterday in a display highlighted for once by accurate kicking. Leading all day, the Redlegs cruised to a 55-point win, 25.16 (166) to 6.15 (111) The game was yet another triumph for full-forward Jim Miller who followed his 12 goals against Oakleigh with another 12 yesterday.

20 years ago

22 August 2005

Noble Park structure plan to set priorities

The Noble Park structure plan is shaping up amid residents’ concerns and a vision for the future. The Journal attended a meeting last week at which community members outlined a vision of a thriving and vibrant Noble Park that was safe, with a local village atmosphere and an active community with a committed council. Michelle Lee, of the Greater Dandenong strategic planning department, said Noble Park had been identified by the State Government as a major activity centre under the Melbourne 2030 plan. The structure plan will set priorities for business, housing, transport, environment and community spaces in Noble Park. Public transport and the impact of EastLink on Noble Park were concerns for those at the meeting. Residents fear the already-congested Heatherton and Chandler roads intersection will become worse after EastLink is completed. They were also concerned that the $2million allocated by the State Government to improve Noble Park railway station would not be spent the way the community wanted.

5 years ago

18 August 2020

Insider’s view of aged-care lockdown

A Greater Dandenong Living Treasure has given powerful testimony that she is simply waiting to die in aged care. Merle Mitchell, a community leader in Springvale and nationally – appeared at the Federal Royal Commission into Aged Care. The 85-year-old was asked about her experience of Covid-19 lockdown in Waverley Aged Care – where visitors have been banned due to health precautions. The Commission heard that Ms Mitchell had only seen her daughter twice since February – and only from behind glass. “But I understand why we’re in this situation and that we have to put up with it until things change.” “I know I’m here until I die, so every morning when I wake up I think – “Damn, I’ve woken up.” Aged care staff “growl” at Ms Mitchell for saying such things. “Well, they’re my thoughts and, you know, I own my own thoughts” Ms Mitchell told the Commission.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society