3D animations light up world fare

A unique 3D-dining experience is lighting up tables at Hyatt Place in Caribbean Park, Scoresby.

In an exclusive Victorian season, Le Petit Chef & Friends combines animation projected on plates and tables, with live theatre and tasty four-course dining.

The global production features a six-centimetre Le Petit Chef from France, along with animated rivals from Spain, Italy and Japan in an interactive cooking competition.

Behind the visual magic is Belgian art collective Skullmapping, who pioneered the concept in 2015.

Since then, Le Petit Chef has toured in over 50 cities worldwide — now making its return to Melbourne.

Hyatt Place head chef Trevor Jenkins said the four dishes were “thoughtfully designed to match the journey unfolding on the table – blending fantasy with flavour”.

The plates are a homage to the four animated chef’s homelands:

– Spain: marinated tomato with vibrant green sauce, Jamón, toasted pine nuts, and Manchego.

– Italy: hand-crafted mushroom ravioli with truffled cream, crispy speck, and parmesan crumb.

– France: grilled entrecôte steak, pommes frites, Béarnaise, and butter lettuce.

– Japan: a dessert of rum and white chocolate crémeux, praline, and brown sugar plum wine.

Hyatt Place general manager Nicole Pasqual said: “This is more than a meal — it’s a cinematic dining adventure.

“We’re incredibly proud to be the only venue in Victoria offering this global phenomenon.”

Classic and vegetarian menus are available at $155 per person, premium menus at $185, and children’s menus at $85.

Guests may also select optional wine pairings for $45 per person.

Detals: lepetitchef.com/melbourne/