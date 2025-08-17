Decked out for success, local talent joins GRID

By Ethan Benedicto

The official launch of the GRID Series program in the City of Casey was a success, as Jordyn Griffiths, one of two Narre Warren locals accepted into the program, performed during the opening night.

A disc junkie through and through, Jordyn, also known as Jordz, was ecstatic to have been chosen for the program, and more so for the chance to not only elevate her skillset but also to learn what it takes to succeed in the music industry.

“I was very excited when I found out that I got in, and that’s because I think GRID will be a game changer for me,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to everything it’s got to offer, from the mentorship and the filmmaking process, to the production of a song with the amazing producers they have on board.”

Jordz’s most-streamed piece on music platform Spotify is titled Set Us Free, alongside fellow artist Kailaz, blending soft and echoing vocals with melodic house beats, a song that has garnered over 90,000 plays.

During the night of Thursday, 7 August, she also performed an unreleased song that she had prepared for the launch, marking the night as a “great way for the [us] artists to introduce ourselves”.

“I’m almost about to pitch it to labels [new song], so I think it’s a really good representation of my current sound,” she said.

Looking into GRID, Jordz said that one of the biggest avenues where the program would assist her is “tweaking her goals”, which, in turn, would ensure her longevity as a DJ artist.

Jordz is no stranger to the big crowds, having played for multiple local gigs and venues, but also in events like the Mordi Fest and the F1 Champions Club.

For her, it’s about, “how can I do things sustainably?”

“How can I push my music out and keep growing my audience? And when I get these big gigs, how can I sort of leverage them to gain more for myself and my personal brand?

“I’m hoping to land labels and maybe some management help in the future, because right now I’m self-managed, and it takes a lot of my time outside of performing and making music,” she said.

While choosing to focus all of her attention on the deck during live performances, Jordz is no stranger to vocals, blending both her voice and her skills as a DJ to produce her pieces.

Touching on her inspiration, Jordz’s process begins internally, saying that she begins with how she feels, then transitions from that to making chords or even writing lyrics.

Then, she builds around those, creating a story from that foundation where the overall melody follows suit.

Reflecting on that process, she said that her love extends far beyond creation into the final product, but that there is also no denying the roots of her efforts.

“When I make music, each little element I add is like a Lego piece, and I get to put that piece down and cherish it while I’m building something bigger,” she said.

“That’s really what I love about it; each thing I do when I’m making a song is one step closer to a final creation.

“I tend not to think about it initially, but it can be so emotional, and it’s just beautiful to listen back to music I’ve made and to think about the journey that it took to get there.”