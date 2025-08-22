Inara’s art of generosity

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two decades ago, Inara Taylor gifted a popular art show to Noble Park.

Now the 82-year-old Traralgon-based painter is bearing more gifts to help raise funds for Noble Park Community Centre.

In a grand act of generosity, Taylor is donating 40 works from her art collection for a dance, dinner and auction fundraiser for the NPCC next month.

It’s about giving back to a community that supported her, she says.

“I thought I’ve got to start decluttering my walls at home. There’s no more space, so I’ll auction off what I take down.

“I just wanted to say thank you very much to all of the Noble Park people who supported me when I ran a takeaway shop on the main street.”

The donations include some of Taylor’s paintings, some of her father’s as well as creations from other artists.

“I’m hoping it will go really well and there will be money raised for the community centre.

“There’s a lot of things happening at the centre – they help people in Noble Park tremendously, particularly now with its food drive.

“The cost of living has caused so many problems for so many people.”

In 2004, she and Hugh Kilgower co-founded Noble Park’s award-winning community art show that’s now held annually at the NPCC.

“I was asked by Hugh what we could to give Noble Park a lift. And I said we could do an art show – I’ve done them before.”

Held in the senior citizens hall, the first art show was driven by a motto of being ‘proud to participate’.

Two decades on, the art show has flourished at the NPCC.

Last year, more than 1500 visitors enjoyed hundreds of paintings, photography and mixed media from students, aged-care residents and all-abilities artists.

At the 2024 art show, Taylor was invited back and recognised for her founding contribution.

She reunited with Hotham MP and Federal Minister Clare O’Neil, who was Greater Dandenong mayor at the time of the first art show.

“I was blown away by the quality of the exhibits ranging from primary school right through to the open section,” Taylor says.

“For me, it was gratifying that the art show didn’t die. Sometimes you do something and it doesn’t catch on. But this kept going and going.”

Taylor is looking forward to returning for the fundraising dinner dance.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“They’ve got a great team of people working at the community centre.

“They’re all volunteers – their hearts are very much in what they’re doing, and accordingly the residents respond.

“There’s a really nice vibe to the place.”

Noble Park Community Centre Fundraising Dinner Dance is at the NPCC, Memorial Drive, Noble Park on Saturday 6 September, 6.30pm; $45pp or $320 for table of 8.

Details: 9547 5801 or socialplanet.com.au/activity/view?id=36150