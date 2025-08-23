Finding common ground

by Paris Sard, community education officer at Interfaith Network of the City of Greater Dandenong

The Interfaith Network is about creating spaces where people are seen, heard, and embraced for who they are, no matter their faith background.

It’s about connection, understanding, and the small moments that quietly build trust between people and communities.

For the 37th Signing of the Common Statement on Wednesday 20 August, our theme is “Growing Our Interfaith Community Together”.

This is something I see happening all the time.

Our city is one of the most culturally and religiously diverse in Australia.

That diversity is our strength but like any strength, it needs care and attention to flourish.

Communities don’t grow on their own.

They’re like gardens you can’t plant the seeds and walk away.

You have to water them, tend them, and keep planting new things so they continue to thrive.

Just like seeds, our interfaith community grows when we nurture it with care, attention, and small acts of connection.

Every conversation, every new friendship, every moment of understanding is like planting a seed.

And just like a garden, we have to keep showing up to see it flourish.

Growth in our interfaith community doesn’t always come from big events.

Often, it comes from quiet, personal exchanges, when someone feels safe enough to share their story, or to ask a question they’ve been holding back.

Those moments matter.

The Interfaith Network, together with the City of Greater Dandenong, politicians, faith leaders, members of the IFN, reflected on and recommited to the Common Statement and we are not just acknowledging the work that has been done.

We’re making a promise to keep doing the work that still lies ahead.

We’re saying that we will continue to stand side by side, even when the world outside feels divided.

We’re saying that difference doesn’t have to mean division, and here in the City of Greater Dandenong, difference is something to celebrate.

It is our hope we all take a moment to think about what we can do to help our interfaith community grow.

Maybe it’s starting a conversation with someone new.

Maybe it’s visiting a place of worship you’ve never been to.

Or maybe it’s just listening with the intention to understand, rather than to reply.

And just like with little seeds, our actions can grow into something beautiful if we nurture them.

Every conversation, every connection, every step toward understanding is a seed that helps our community flourish.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit – interfaithnetwork.org.au