Looking Back

100 years ago

27 August 1925

New Head

Mr. J. Hilliard, head master of Noble Park State School, has been appointed to the charge of the new school at Dandenong West. He has been warmly congratulated on being the first headmaster of such a fine school. Mr Hilliard has obtained first-class results from the Noble Park and other schools. Noble Park is very unfortunate to lose Mr. Hilliard, and Dandenong West is extremely lucky to secure him.

50 years ago

25 August 1975

Phar Lap stables to be saved

The historic Telford horse stables – once the home of Phar Lap – have been reprieved from the wrecker. As reported exclusively in the Journal earlier this year, the Board of Works, which owns the land, planned to demolish the stable in Old Dandenong Road, Braeside. The Board’s move brought strong protests from Springvale Jaycees, which immediately began a campaign to preserve the old buildings. The Board of Works has bowed to the Jaycee’s efforts and will allow the stables to be restored as a racing museum.

20 years ago

22 August 2005

Residents demand action

Call to sack council

Community watchdogs and residents have called for Casey Council to be sacked. The call follows political infighting, allegations of travel rorts, litigation, email leaks and scandals which have plagued the council for three years. Community watchdog Paul Richardson said residents were angry the council had done nothing for them. “If Casey Council was a circus, then the councillors would be the clowns. You’ve got scandals, continual political infighting, ratepayer booze ups and free feeds et cetera.” Casey mayor Neil Lucas scoffed at the suggestion. “I haven’t seen or heard of the reasons why they are making such a comment.”

5 years ago

25 August 2020

DBA chief walks

In the midst of a Covid crisis, Dandenong Basketball chief executive Stephen Walter has quit – just 15 months after being hired to rescue the sporting giant. Citing differences with the Board, Mr Walter said he submitted his resignation effective from mid-August. The sport’s frozen in indefinite Covid-19 lockdowns, with no income flowing. But Mr Walter says he has left the DBA in a better place. He says he rebuilt strong relations with clubs and cut costs like its Rowville-based canteen business and WBNL side Dandenong Rangers. The renamed side Southside Flyers, now owned by Jayco’s Gerry Ryan, still works closely with the DBA, Mr Walter says. He inherited an association bleeding with heavy annual losses – including more than $400,00 in 2018–19 – and limited cash reserves.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society