Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

The event gives you the opportunity to get rid of any larger unwanted household goods suitable for donating or electronic and household goods suitable for recycling. To avoid missing out, it is highly recommended for resident to attend as early as possible.

– Saturday 23 August 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/recycle-day

Reworlding Dandenong

Join artist and academic Troy Innocent for an immersive role-playing game on the streets of Dandenong in 2050. Join a three-hour guided, interactive experience in public spaces, culminating in a collective world building workshop. Part of the HOME 25 Invisible Cities roving exhibition. Children under 16 need to be accompanied by an adult.

– Saturdays 23 and 30 August, 10am-1pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/reworlding-dandenong-troy-innocent

HOME 25 lunchtime tour

Take a tour of the unique exhibition HOME 25: Invisible Cities through Dandenong’s streets and spaces. Tour starts at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, and spans Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, Drum Theatre, Dandenong Library, Harmony Square, Garnar Lane Lightboxes, Drum Facade and Palm Plaza.

– Thursday 28 August, 12pm-1pm. Free event. Register at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_6e8333331fc84626a33a2a89aa2e8cdd

Heritage Hill tour

Take a free tour of Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens with our expert heritage staff. Includes two historic houses, Laurel Lodge and Benga and the surrounding gardens. Tea and coffee provided. Numbers limited.

– first Thursday of each month (next 4 September), 10am-12pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong; $5pp. Bookings required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_b2f59a112335431fb258216bb51fe327

Dandenong VIEW Club

Dinner, plus fashion show run by U&I Designs Mobile Ladies Fashion. We’d love to welcome you.

– Tuesday 2 September 7pm-9pm at Dandenong RSL. Meal bookings: Rose, 0430 443 065.

Lexington Gardens Market Day

Indoors market of homemade baked goods, jams and relishes, jewellery, knitwear, wooden toys made by our own men’s shed, handstitched items, bags and purses and more. Cash only stalls, free entry.

– Friday 5 September, 10am-1pm at Lexington Gardens Retirement Village, 114 Westall Road, Springvale.

Hub celebration

Celebrate the opening of Keysborough Community Hub. Live performances, arts and craft activities, stalls, sport games, food trucks, circus skills workshop.

– Saturday 6 September, 10am-2pm at Keysborough Community Hub, 10 Villiers Road, Keysborough; free event.

Question card workshop

Enter a reimagined living room installation and participatory workshop by artist Ka Yan So. You’ll make your own question cards using provided materials to take home as gentle prompts for reflection or conversation with loved ones. No experience needed—just curiosity. Part of HOME 25: Invisible Cities exhibition.

– Saturday 6 September, 2pm-4pm at Drum Theatre Foyer, corner Lonsdale and Walker streets, Dandenong. Free event, registrations required at greaterdandenong-events.bookable.net.au/#!/event-detail/ev_4938989eb8b543d1a4dbab105dc81b02

Dinner dance

Fundraising dinner dance for Noble Park Community Centre. Features silent and live auctions, performances, music, food and dancing.

– Saturday 6 September, 6.30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park $45pp/$320 table of 8. Details: socialplanet.com.au/activity/view?id=36150

Alex Wilkie Reserve Spring Thing

Celebrate the spring reopening of the Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve at our annual Spring Thing event. Nature play activities on the Sense Trail, guided tours of the reserve, plant seedlings, learn to create a Garden for Wildlife at home, live music, wildlife presentations, free barbecue, plus Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony.

Sunday 7 September, 11am-3pm at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Mackay Street, Springvale South. Free entry.

Sports Club at the Hub

Join in small-sided soccer games at Springvale Community Hub. Make new friends and practise your skills in a fun and casual environment. For young people 12+.

– Fridays until 12 September at Springvale Library, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Greater Dandenong Libraries, 1300 630 920 or cgdlibraries@cgd.vic.gov.au

Enchanting Kirtan

A sacred world music and meditation experience, weaving together melody, music and mantra. A special feature of the evening will be a guided “Journey to Forgiveness” meditation,

designed to open the heart and foster healing. Hosted by The Australian School of Meditation and Yoga, and The Mantra Room

– Friday 12 September 7pm-9pm at Menzies Hall, 41 Menzies Ave, Dandenong North. Free event. Donations welcome. Bookings: collections.humanitix.com/enchanting-kirtan-victoria-tour

Noble Park playgroup

Spend time with other parents, grandparents and guardians for social interaction as your children play. All families with children aged 0-5 are welcome no matter your circumstances, background or cultural identity. Please bring along a piece of fruit to share for afternoon tea, and watch as the kids enjoy our jumping castle, craft, library and numerous other toys.

– Wednesdays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $4 per session.

Laps & Lattes

Walk with a group around Ross Reserve to talk, stay fit, and enjoy a coffee and chat back at the Community Centre every Friday morning, a fun and social way to start the weekend.

– Fridays 9.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event.

HOME 25: Invisible Cities

HOME 25: Invisible Cities is a new roving exhibition in the streets and sites of Dandenong, showcasing works of a selection of refugee, asylum seeker, First Nations and migrant artists. Public art sites at Dandenong Library, Harmony Square, Garnar Lane, Walker Street, Palm Plaza as well as HOME stand at Dandenong Market. Also exhibitions and shows at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Cenre, Drum Theatre and Heritage Hill Museum.

– Runs until 27 September. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/home-25-invisible-cities-exhibition

Market memoirs

HOME 25: Invisible Cities stand at Dandenong Market features a weekly series of intimate interviews telling personal stories of migration, and the food, culture, and traditions they’ve carried with them.

– Saturdays 10am-2pm until 20 September at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/market-memoirs

Free mental health support

Mental Health and Wellbeing Local are offering free support at the Springvale Community Hub if you would like to talk to someone about your mental health and wellbeing. For people aged 26 years and over. You don’t need a referral, Medicare card or visa. Interpreters available. Walk-ins welcome.

– Mondays, 10am to 2pm at Springvale Community Hub (Meeting Room 2), 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8908 1800 or dandenonglocal@mindaustralia.org.au

“WE” – Women’s Empowerment Workshops

Developed for disadvantaged women in Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) communities in Dandenong. The workshops are designed to enhance social cohesion and self-advocacy in a fun and supportive environment. Topics around personal welbeing such as fitness, nutrition, finance, mindfulness, and creative art.

– Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Free event. Details: Rachel, 0491 144 836 or rachelw@adec.org.au

Register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/we-womens-empowerment-workshops

Multicultural Anxiety Support Group

Inclusive and confidential space for people of varying ethnic and cultural backgrounds who experience persistent anxiety. Regular meetings held online on Zoom, with friendly volunteers.

– First Monday of each month, 6pm-7.30pm. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/multicultural-anxiety-support-group

Conversation Corner

The Conversation Corner is a safe space to share stories and build new connections. Anyone is welcome to join, no bookings required, and newcomers are welcome anytime.

– Wednesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

All Abilities Garden

Become a part of the team that cultivates our brand new All Abilities Garden. You will plan, grow, and take care of the wonderful garden designed by members of the disability community for people of all abilities.

– Tuesdays 1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive. Free event.

Sandown Probus

Are you retired or semi-retired and would like to stay engaged and connected with others? Come along and see if you would like to join Sandown Probus Club. Enjoy the opportunity to make new friends, expand your interests, participate in the variety of activities and hear guest speakers on a wide range of subjects.

– 2nd Monday of each month at Club Noble, Moodemere Street, Noble Park. Details: probussouthpacific.org/microsites/sandown or Marion, 0458 660 016.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ’Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.