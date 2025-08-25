Booked up for storied celebrations

It’s that time of year when our favourite book characters take new life.

Students at Spring Parks and Dandenong North primary schools dressed up as the casts from popular series such as Harry Potter and Where’s Wally last week.

Costume parades and other activities celebrating books were part of Childrens Book Week events across Australia last week.

The week has been a fixture organised by the Childrens Book Council of Australia for the past 80 years.

The 2025 theme is Book an Adventure, with award-winning picture book illustrator Jess McGeachin as the feature artist.