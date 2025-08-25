DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Booked up for storied celebrations

Booked up for storied celebrations

Ashlan as Where's Wally at Spring Parks Primary School west campus. (Stewart Chambers: 496795)

It’s that time of year when our favourite book characters take new life.

Students at Spring Parks and Dandenong North primary schools dressed up as the casts from popular series such as Harry Potter and Where’s Wally last week.

Costume parades and other activities celebrating books were part of Childrens Book Week events across Australia last week.

The week has been a fixture organised by the Childrens Book Council of Australia for the past 80 years.

The 2025 theme is Book an Adventure, with award-winning picture book illustrator Jess McGeachin as the feature artist.

Digital Editions

  • Developer donates home for homeless

    Developer donates home for homeless

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 497869 Dandenong South-based Alapont Development has donated a brand-new house in Pakenham to homelessness agency WAYSS for families in…