Cover your head, it’s swooping season!

Walkers and cyclists are being warned to be alert for swooping birds during Spring

Greater Dandenong Council is installing warning signs during the traditional bird-breeding season when birds usually swoop in defence of their territory and nest eggs and young from unsuspecting passers-by.

Magpies, mynas, butcherbirds and masked lapwings are among the reported swooping species.

People have suffered serious injuries from swooping birds, particularly magpies – which are native and protected.

Some of the tips issued by the council are:

• Try to steer clear of known swooping spots⁠

• Move calmly and quickly ⁠

• Wear a hat or cover your head⁠

• Don’t harass wildlife or destroy nests⁠

More details on Victoria’s Swooping Bird Map website: wildlife.vic.gov.au/managing-wildlife/swooping-birds