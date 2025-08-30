Connection creates happiness

by Knowles Tivendale, friend of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

The importance of human connection is grounded in evolutionary biology.

A meaning life must be found in the here and now — in the experiences we share, emotional bonds we create and relationships we build over time.

Human beings are social animals.

Our brains are wired for cooperation, empathy and sharing.

These traits evolved because they help us survive and thrive in groups.

That’s what living in a community is.

It’s what makes it exciting and joyous when our nation does well in sport.

When we build deeper human connections, even with those we have just met, we are tapping into mechanisms that have always helped us endure hardships, navigate uncertainty, and find purpose in a chaotic world.

Happiness is a state of being shaped by our choices and specifically our connections with others.

Studies consistently show that people with strong social ties are healthier, live longer, and report greater life satisfaction.

We all know this core truth: fulfillment comes from being seen and understood by others, providing mutual support, showing our vulnerability and laughing along with life.

Human connection offers comfort in the face of mortality, and a sense of belonging in a vast, indifferent universe.

Happiness is cultivated through community, by showing compassion and having shared experience.

We treat others with kindness because we understand — through empathy and reason — that care and compassion enrich everyone’s lives.

Acts of love and generosity are meaningful, precisely because they are chosen, not commanded.

Human connection allows us to be part of something larger than ourselves, without being eternal or supernatural.

Deep relationships and connection with many others provide essential anchoring.

They help us navigate life.

The shared experiences help us celebrate joy, construct personal narratives that feel worth living and endure suffering.

Knowing that life is finite, deepens the value of each moment shared with others.

Every hug, every conversation, every act of trust becomes more profound when seen as part of our only known chance at existence.

Human connection is not just beneficial — like bees in a hive it is foundational.

None of us can be our best selves without others – even those we haven’t yet met.

Connection creates meaning and happiness in a universe that offers no inherent promises.

Connection is the closest thing we have to transcendence — not beyond the world, but deeply embedded within it.

