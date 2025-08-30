Looking Back

100 years ago

3 September 1925

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

More than ordinary interest was taken in the Dandenong Shire elections this year, especially in the centre riding, owing to the uncertain and decidedly muddled position in relation to the market site. Cr Tharle, the retiring president was opposed by Mr A.B. Wilson, a Dandenong businessman. Cr Tharle is in favour of removing the stock market to a site near the railway station and retaining the produce market in the town, at Clow Street, whilst Mr Wilson favours the retention of the markets at Clow Street. Shortly after 7pm, when the poll closed, ratepayers and others interested began to assemble at the Town hall. About 8.30pm the result of the entre Riding was known, and after careful checking, Mr McAlpine, Shire Secretary, who was the returning officer, announced the result as follows:

THARLE … 954

WILSON … 918

Majority for Tharle 36

Informal votes 7.

Total enrolled for centre riding 2163 of these 1874 voted, so the percentage of voters was very satisfactory.

50 years ago

1 September 1975

The car the Mayor won’t get…

The next mayor of Dandenong, Councillor Maurie Jarvis, WON’T have a luxury Ford Fairlane as his official car. The move for a mayoral car was made by councillor Titcher who asked that “consideration be given at estimates for the purchase of a Ford Fairlane for the mayoral car”. He was supported only by councillor Turner, the other nine councillors present voting against. At an earlier committee meeting, a move to have $1,000 provided for hire charges and the cost of a chauffeur was lost. At the open council meeting, councillor Titcher said a Ford Fairlane was the cheapest vehicle the council could go for. At $5,300 cost to council, it was a realistic price. Councillor Dilley said: “For the life of me, I can’t see why we should need a mayoral car, let alone a chauffeur. We should be demonstrating to ratepayers how we are trying to save money, not waste it.”

20 years ago

29 August 2005

The waste of time

It will be another two weeks before the hard waste piling up on nature strips around Greater Dandenong is collected. The service has been running behind schedule since beginning in July.

Director of engineering, Tim Tamlin said the collection truck was almost filled by 4.5 tonnes of hard rubbish from the nature strip of one property. “This is one of the reasons the service is taking so long.” He said council was considering all options for hard rubbish collections in the future. Cr Peter Brown said he had received a phone call from a secondary school after students brought furniture they had found on nature strips and arranged it on the school oval.

5 years ago

1 September 2020

Cops crack-down

During a week of tense lockdown protests on Dandenong streets, a 48-year-old man described by police as an “event organiser” has been arrested at his Dandenong home. The man was charged with breaching bail conditions and breaching Chief Health Officer directions, police say. Police had arrested 10 people and issued 72 fines as they cracked down on mass walks 5pm walks in George Andrews Reserve. Numbers had peaked at more than 80 on one of the nights, as streams of walkers marched with the national anthem played over speakers.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society