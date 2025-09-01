Stepping up for Schools Spectacular

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A cast of thousands of young singers, dancers, circus artists and musicians are set to mark the 30th anniversary of the Victorian State Schools Spectacular.

For the past seven months, 2500 performers from 200 government schools have been rehearsing the massive showcase.

This year’s theme On Air celebrating air with a repertoire of more than 40 musical works.

Performed by a 1100-strong mass choir, 1200 mass dance students and a 75-piece orchestra.

Among the excited performers are Hamsini from Lyndale Secondary College and Ozkar from Keysborough Secondary College.

Hamsini, of Doveton, is looking forward to expressing her talent as a principal dancer in her second Spectacular.

Dancing since she was 3, she has performed ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap and acrobatics – such as aerial ‘no hands’ cartwheels.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work into it, and I’m just excited to show it on stage.

“Last year’s performance was something I remember and cherish. I was really nervous, I’d never been in front of such a big crowd.

“But when I performed – it was the best moment of my life.”

Reuniting with her Spectacular friends, the upcoming highlight is a mass dance to the 1980s upbeat tune 99 Red Balloons as balloons hover above.

Meanwhile, Ozkar has felt the power of being part of a mass choir. Now in his fourth Spectacular, he has previously had stints in the choir and the mass dance.

“Being the 30th anniversary, they’ve introduced a bunch of new elements. When it comes to the finale, all the cast goes together on stage.”

His personal highlight is performing Ulysses on the Wind – using lyrics by cast member Riley and original music from Kai Chen Lim.

As well as the strong friendships made along the way.

Then will come the rare opportunity for the choir to make a studio recording with Kai.

Inspired by artists such as Laufey, Ozcar hopes to be a soloist in the Spectacular in future.

“It’s an amazing experience. You get to go on the big stage and sing our hearts out.”

The Victorian State Schools Spectacular is at John Cain Arena on 13 September, 1pm and 6.30pm. Bookings: ticketek.com.au/spectacular