Looking Back

100 years ago

10 September 1925

Euchre Party

The euchre party and dance held by the Dandenong Junior Football Club in the Town hall on Thursday evening was a great success, with over 60 taking part in the euchre tournament. The floor was in first class condition for dancing, which was continued till 1am. Mrs Thomas won the ladies euchre prize, a tea set kindly donated by Mrs Howland. The second prize, a glass salad bowl was won by Miss A Petersen and third prize, a pair of vases, by Miss R Carroll. The men’s prize, a silk shirt, donated by Mrs Greenland, was won by Master McVeigh, the second prize, a silver-plated ash tray, by Mr W Kirkham, and the third, a neck tie by Mr C. Hansen.

50 years ago

8 September 1975

Mayoral drama

The new Mayor of Berwick “changed” in only minutes last Wednesday morning from Councillor Jack Thomas to Councillor Ron Irwin. Councillor Thomas was “elected” at an in-camera meeting when councillor Irwin drew a blank piece of paper from a biscuit tin after both he and Councillor Thomas were nominated for the mayoralty. But when councillors gathered minutes later in the open council, both councillors Thomas and Irwin were nominated and councillor Thomas, who would have served his second consecutive term as mayor, withdrew. He said he did not want to see personal division in the council. Councillor Irwin told the Journal that “the councillors” wished to protest against the two-year term of a mayor, not against councillor Thomas as an individual. The only way to do this was nominating another councillor.

20 years ago

5 September 2005

CRICKET

Club wants dedicated players

Dandenong Cricket Club’s new president Michael Findlay wants to stop top players such as Victorian captain Cameron White from using the club as a “staging post” during their careers. The 22-year-old White, who was recruited to Dandenong from Bairnsdale as a 16-year-old, was cleared to Richmond after an appeal hearing by Premier Cricket’s pennant committee. Findlay was critical of the reasons behind his departure. “We believe that his (White’s) reasons were not sufficient, but at the end of the day he is going and we wish him well. I want the club to be more inclusive and for the players to recognise that it’s their club rather than a staging post in their cricket life.”

5 years ago

8 September 2020

Concern for lost learning

Students won’t only need to catch up on schoolwork, but also recapture school morale, says Dandenong North Primary School’s principal. Kevin Mackay says the second-wave’s classroom lockdown generally has been “devastating” for many children who will begin to return to school from September 28. “From what we are hearing from the kids, they’re struggling because there’s no substitute for teaching in a classroom.” Mr Mackay recently made headlines with his view that some Preppies at the school will need to restart Prep in 2021. That won’t be ‘repeating’ Prep because they never really started it, Mr Mackay says.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society